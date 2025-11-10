Veterans Day 2025: Free activities and freebies for those who served

Veterans Day, the national holiday on which we honor those who have served the country in the military, is on Tuesday.
There are many free activities and offers available to veterans around the D.C. area.
See the list below:
- National Park Service sites that normally charge admission will be free to enter on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Be aware: Some sites are closed because of the government shutdown.
- Military members can go to Mount Vernon for free on Veterans Day, with tickets picked up in person.
- All military members and members of the National Guard will receive free transit rides on Maryland’s buses and trains on Tuesday, just by presenting a military ID or driver’s license with the veteran designation.
- On Sunday, Nov. 9, military personnel can skate for free from 12-2 p.m. at Cabin John Ice Rink and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wheaton Ice Arena, both in Maryland.
- Visit the Glenstone museum in Potomac, Maryland, through Sunday for nightly projections on its stone walls by artist Jenny Holzer. Active military members and veterans can get free walk-up entry to the museum.
A whole bunch of restaurants and retailers are offering freebies for Veterans Day:
- On Nov. 11, Applebee’s is serving up free meals for veterans and active duty military.
- At Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free entree from a list of 10 on Nov. 11.
- California Pizza Kitchen is thanking veterans and active military for their service on Nov. 11 with a free entree and beverage from a special menu.
- On Nov. 11, Chili’s will be handing out free meals to veterans and active duty members of the military.
- Dave and Buster’s Veterans Day offer is a little different. It’s serving up free entrees to veterans on Nov. 11, along with free $10 Power Cards to use for games.
- Active duty and retired members of the military can enjoy a free Original Grand Slam at Denny’s between 5 a.m. and noon on Nov. 11.
- Participating Dunkin’ locations are offering all veterans and active-duty military members a free donut on Nov. 11, no purchase necessary.
- Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night runs from 4 p.m. to close on Nov. 11. Anyone who has served in the U.S. military can come in for a free dinner.
- Veterans can get a free meal worth up to $15 at The Greene Turtle on Nov. 11.
- Mission BBQ is giving out free sandwiches to veterans on November 11.
- On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries at Red Robin.
- At Sheetz locations in the Mid-Atlantic, active-duty military and veterans can get a free half turkey sub and regular fountain drink on Nov. 11, along with a free $9 car wash at locations that have them.
- Veterans, military members and military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee at Starbucks on Tuesday.
- Great Clips is offering free haircuts to veterans and active service members on Tuesday. Non-military customers can also receive a free haircut card to give to service member as a thank you.
- Sport Clips is also offering free haircuts for vets on Veterans Day.
- Mr. Wash Car Wash is offering free exterior washes to military members and spouses on Nov. 10 and 11.
- El Fresco Tex-Mex Grill, with four Northern Virginia locations, is offering free meals to all veterans on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Playa Bowls is offering free superfruit bowls for all veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel with a valid ID on Tuesday at participating locations nationwide.
WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Michelle Basch contributed to this report.
