Live Radio
Home » Local News » Saluting service: National Veterans…

Saluting service: National Veterans Parade fills DC streets with pride and gratitude

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

November 10, 2025, 7:07 AM

Marching band members in parade.
This marching band moves along Constitution Avenue Sunday during the National Veterans Parade in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
WTOP/Jimmy Alexander
Marching band members in parade.
These marching band members move along Constitution Avenue Sunday during the National Veterans Parade in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
WTOP/Jimmy Alexander
Marching band members in parade.
These marching band members move along Constitution Avenue during Sunday’s National Veterans Parade in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
WTOP/Jimmy Alexander
(1/3)
Marching band members in parade.
Marching band members in parade.
Marching band members in parade.
National Veterans Parade fills DC streets with pride and gratitude

Constitution Avenue was lined with people of all ages Sunday, celebrating the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces at the third annual National Veterans Parade in D.C.

More than 70 veterans groups, college and high school marching bands, car and motorcycle clubs marched in the parade.

The Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums band had more than 48 members travel from across the Palm Beach County, to take part in the parade.

“With all the noise that’s going on in the country right now it’s so important to recognize our veterans,” said John Fischer.

The band manager told WTOP that they have traveled to Europe for the 75th and 80th anniversary of D-Day, and Pearl Harbor to honor the “Greatest Generation.”

“It’s so important to recognize them now, because there’s so few of them walking among us,” said Fischer.

Also, in attendance were members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Darrell Odom, who represented VFW Post 9376 from Clinton, Maryland, served in both the U.S. Army and Coast Guard.

Odom road in the parade on his pride and joy. “This is a Harley Trike, Tri Glide, it can glide,” Oden said smiling.

On a float with a sign that read ‘Make America Sparkle Again’, were women veterans who live at the Armed Forces Retirement Home.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve my country,” said Lisa McCarthy.

McCarthy said she served in the U.S. Army, and recently got married to a fellow veteran she met at the Armed Forces retirement home.

Standing in the middle of Constitution Avenue, watching the Malcom X Shabazz High School Marching Band, was proud grandmother Tammy Hinson.

“This is my grandson’s first performance, and my granddaughter is a baton twirler,” said Hinson.

Related stories

In addition to the Newark, New Jersey, high school’s marching band, there were schools and colleges from around the country, including Apollo Ridge High School in Spring Church, Pennsylvania, and one from Griffin, Georgia.

Aaron Myers, the drum major for the Apollo-Ridge High School marching band, said it was an honor and a privilege to take part in Sunday’s parade.

Marching band members from Griffin, Georgia, a town of less than 24,000 people, were also thrilled to be making their first appearance in a parade happening in D.C.

“It feels great to be here and march in D.C.,” said band member Zyarah Farquhar. “I would like to thank all the veterans for protecting us and serving for us.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jimmy Alexander

Jimmy Alexander has been a part of the D.C. media scene as a reporter for DC News Now and a long-standing voice on the Jack Diamond Morning Show. Now, Alexander brings those years spent interviewing newsmakers like President Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney and Sean Connery, to the WTOP Newsroom.

jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up