Saluting service: National Veterans Parade fills DC streets with pride and gratitude

Constitution Avenue was lined with people Sunday, celebrating the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces at the third annual National Veterans Parade in D.C.

More than 70 veterans groups, college and high school marching bands, car and motorcycle clubs marched in the parade.

The Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums band had more than 48 members travel from across the Palm Beach County, to take part in the parade.

“With all the noise that’s going on in the country right now it’s so important to recognize our veterans,” said John Fischer.

The band manager told WTOP that they have traveled to Europe for the 75th and 80th anniversary of D-Day, and Pearl Harbor to honor the “Greatest Generation.”

“It’s so important to recognize them now, because there’s so few of them walking among us,” said Fischer.

Also, in attendance were members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Darrell Odom, who represented VFW Post 9376 from Clinton, Maryland, served in both the U.S. Army and Coast Guard.

Odom road in the parade on his pride and joy. “This is a Harley Trike, Tri Glide, it can glide,” Oden said smiling.

On a float with a sign that read ‘Make America Sparkle Again’, were women veterans who live at the Armed Forces Retirement Home.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve my country,” said Lisa McCarthy.

McCarthy said she served in the U.S. Army, and recently got married to a fellow veteran she met at the Armed Forces retirement home.

Standing in the middle of Constitution Avenue, watching the Malcom X Shabazz High School Marching Band, was proud grandmother Tammy Hinson.

“This is my grandson’s first performance, and my granddaughter is a baton twirler,” said Hinson.

In addition to the Newark, New Jersey, high school’s marching band, there were schools and colleges from around the country, including Apollo Ridge High School in Spring Church, Pennsylvania, and one from Griffin, Georgia.

Aaron Myers, the drum major for the Apollo-Ridge High School marching band, said it was an honor and a privilege to take part in Sunday’s parade.

Marching band members from Griffin, Georgia, a town of less than 24,000 people, were also thrilled to be making their first appearance in a parade happening in D.C.

“It feels great to be here and march in D.C.,” said band member Zyarah Farquhar. “I would like to thank all the veterans for protecting us and serving for us.”

