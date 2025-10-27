Virginia leaders urge contingency funding for SNAP come November

With a halt to federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits looming at the start of November due to the government shutdown, Virginia officials are demanding new revenue streams for SNAP.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent a letter earlier this month to all regional and state agency directors for the program, commonly known as SNAP or “food stamps,” informing them that approximately 42 million Americans nationwide would lose their SNAP benefits next month.

According to the department, that includes about 800,000 Virginians, or about 9% of the commonwealth’s population – over 300,000 of whom are children and over 80,000 of whom are adults under 60 with disabilities.

In a news conference this week, Democratic state and congressional lawmakers as well as local anti-hunger groups – including the Federation of Virginia Food Banks and Voices for Virginia’s Children – advocated for the use of department contingency funds to pay for SNAP.

By tapping into its contingency funds, the department could cover about $6 billion of the $8 billion nationwide November benefits total.

“Yes, to some people’s surprise, even Gainesville, Bristow and Haymarket – we have very real hunger needs,” said state Sen. Danica Roem, who represents parts of western Prince William and Manassas and Manassas Park. “[This] is why the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry exists that far west in the first place.”

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine signed on to a letter alongside fellow Senate Democrats to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins calling for continued funding of food-assistance programs.

“We were deeply disturbed to hear that the USDA has instructed states to stop processing SNAP benefits for November and were surprised by your recent comments that the program will ‘run out of money in two weeks,’” the senators’ letter read. “In fact, the USDA has several tools available which would enable SNAP benefits to be paid through or close to the end of November … “

The letter continued, “First, the USDA must, at a minimum under the law, use the contingency funding that is available for SNAP, as noted by USDA officials. Second, the USDA has interchange authority under 7 U.S.C. 2257 that permits the transfer of funds from other USDA nutrition programs.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday declared a state of emergency to combat SNAP-induced hunger across the commonwealth and lamented the negative byproducts of the “Democrat shutdown.”

“This is an extraordinary action and is only necessary because of the shamelessness of Congressional Democrats – including every Democrat in our entire delegation- who refuse to pass a clean continuing resolution to open the Federal government,” Youngkin said in a news release. “I once again call on Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine to end this nonsense and vote to pass a clean [continuing resolution].”

Residents in the Prince William area are encouraged to dial 211 or visit the 211 website for further SNAP information.