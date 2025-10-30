SNAP shutdown triggers emergency response across DC region

The D.C. region is trying to get ahead of the expected loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding this weekend due to the government shutdown.

Funding for SNAP recipients runs out Saturday, so Maryland and Virginia have declared states of emergency. And as D.C. awaits news on lawsuits aimed at keeping the funding flowing, it’s turning to its backup plan to support its recipients of the program.

Virginia

In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced, starting Saturday, the state will launch the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance initiative to fill the funding gap.

“It is an extraordinary step for Virginia to provide food benefits in seven-day increments in November, but we must do so because Congressional Democrats are putting politics above people,” Youngkin said earlier this week.

Under the program, people receiving SNAP as of Oct. 29 will automatically get Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance payments added to their existing EBT cards. Instead of receiving their full monthly benefit at once, recipients will get smaller payments every week in November.

Youngkin said the program is funded by Virginia’s budget surplus and will continue through November, unless the federal government reopens and SNAP resumes.

Maryland

In Maryland, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday that a state of emergency will bring $10 million to the state’s food banks to help those in need. However, he has not committed to continuing SNAP payments on EBT cards.

“There is no state that has the resources or the balance sheet to make up for when the federal government decides that they are no longer going to provide something that they are legally obligated to provide,” Moore said on Thursday.

The governor also said the state’s rainy-day fund would not be used to supplement the SNAP program due to concerns about reimbursement.

“I have no belief that the federal government is going to reimburse anybody for anything. I have no belief that the federal government is going to honor its promises,” Moore said.

Counties and cities in Maryland have also announced plans to help residents through the funding gap.

In Montgomery County, Council President Kate Stewart announced a $7.75 million support package. It includes $3.5 million in extra food assistance, $1.5 million in grants for nonprofits affected by canceled federal contracts, $750,000 for nonprofit capacity building, $1 million for short-term housing support, $500,000 for the Montgomery County Pride Center and $500,000 for economic development.

The package will be formally introduced on Tuesday, with a public hearing scheduled Nov. 18.

Despite the emergency funds, Stewart acknowledged the limitations.

“We will not be able to replace all the funds that have been lost because of federal administrative policies,” she said.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy’s office said the county plans to release more details on how the county is responding on Friday.

​The Bowie Interfaith Pantry and Emergency Fund provides prepackaged bags of food to approved area residents, and food assistance and emergency financial aid to other residents. Other local food banks are also providing services and aid.

DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said as the city follows a lawsuit that Attorney General Brian Schwalb, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and other states joined, the city is turning to its backup plan.

Bowser said she has authorized the use of local funds to ensure residents on SNAP and WIC receive their November benefits. Bowser said about 85,000 households in D.C. receive SNAP, and more than 12,500 residents benefit from WIC. The city will use $29 million from its contingency cash reserve for SNAP and $1.5 million for WIC, including direct benefits and support services.

“We were hopeful it wouldn’t come to this — and we still need the federal government to reopen as soon as possible — but for right now, we’re moving forward to ensure we take care of D.C. residents in November,” Bowser said in a news release.

As for the lawsuit, a federal judge in Massachusetts heard arguments Thursday but at the time did not make a decision on whether to sign off on a temporary restraining order that would force the federal government to continue to fund SNAP.

