Maryland declares emergency as SNAP funds dry up

Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency Thursday to keep food banks operating across Maryland as the government shutdown threatens SNAP funding.

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency Thursday to keep food banks operating across Maryland as the government shutdown threatens SNAP funding. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Moore helped volunteers at the food bank sort through donated foods at its warehouse in Crownsville. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo The emergency declaration includes a $10 million surge in funding to support food banks, local nonprofits, school pantries and mobile food units. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Moore signed the emergency declaration at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, reiterating the state’s commitment to act week by week with legislative partners to protect residents. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

As the federal government shutdown continues, Maryland is bracing for the impact of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, running out of funding this weekend.

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency Thursday to keep food banks operating across the state.

“We are responding to the federal government’s dereliction of its duty, by declaring a state of emergency inside the state of Maryland,” Moore announced at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

The emergency declaration includes a $10 million surge in funding to support food banks, local nonprofits, school pantries and mobile food units.

Before making the announcement, Moore helped volunteers at the food bank sort through donated foods at its warehouse in Crownsville.

Virginia has pledged to cover SNAP benefits through November and keep EBT cards funded.

During the announcement, Moore was pressed by reporters on why the state isn’t doing the same by using its rainy-day fund to cover the lack of SNAP funding.

“There is no state that has the resources or the balance sheet to make up for when the federal government decides that they are no longer going to provide something that they are legally obligated to provide,” Moore said.

He also said there is also concern that money used to get through the shutdown will not be reimbursed to the states.

“I have no belief that the federal government is going to reimburse anybody, for anything,” he said.

Maryland and D.C.’s attorneys general have joined a lawsuit against the federal government, seeking to force the continuation of SNAP funding during the shutdown. Republicans in Congress have rejected a bill to fund SNAP independently, insisting the only solution is to reopen the government.

Moore emphasized the unique burden Maryland faces.

“There is no state taking a greater level of assault than Maryland,” Moore said. “We’ll keep taking this week by week and work with our legislative partners to do everything that we can with the resources that we have.”

Among those in attendance at the signing was Radha Muthiah, CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank.

“The announcement that the governor just made is going to be incredibly helpful for all Marylanders, and especially those who live in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, who are SNAP recipients, who are concerned about the potential disruption starting on Saturday,” Muthiah said.

She praised the action taken by the governor.

“The $10 million announcement is really important,” Muthiah said. “It’s clearly a portion of what is required to be able to meet all of the needs that the federal government has created, but certainly every dollar goes a long way in being able to support those in need.”

The governor urged Marylanders to support local food banks and check on neighbors affected by the shutdown.

“In Maryland, we take care of each other,” Moore said. “It’s who we are. … We will never bend the knee, but we are going to make sure that our people stand up tall.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.