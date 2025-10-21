Hundreds of furloughed federal workers turn out for free groceries in Maryland

The line stretched around the block Tuesday at the Capital Area Food Bank's first distribution event for furloughed federal workers and contractors during the government shutdown.

The Capital Area Food Bank hosted a distribution event specifically for furloughed federal workers and contractors on Oct. 21, 2025. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The food bank had planned to provide groceries to 150 households, but rushed to bring in even more supplies after a long line of federal workers formed. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen At noon on Tuesday, the line stretched not just around the corner and down the block, but around the next corner too. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The Capital Area Food Bank plans to host distribution events throughout the D.C. area during the shutdown. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

We want to know your thoughts on the government shutdown. How are you and your family affected? Share your story — Send us a message or a voice note through the WTOP News app on Apple or Android. Click the “Feedback” button in the app’s navigation bar.

The first food distribution run by the Capital Area Food Bank specifically for furloughed federal workers and contractors was supposed to help provide groceries for about 150 households — providing them dry goods, a half gallon of milk, some fruit and some proteins.

But by noon on Tuesday, the line stretched not just around the corner and down the block, but around the next corner too.

It wasn’t long before food packages for another 250 people were rushed in; and even then, there was concern people would get turned away from the distribution event at No Limits Outreach Ministry in Palmer Park, Maryland.

“Times are hard,” said one woman who arrived about an hour and a half early for groceries. “I wish this federal government or our leaders in office would get their act together, because people are struggling. People work hard to support their families, trying to do what’s right, pay your taxes — do everything that you’re supposed to do — and then you have your elected officials put you in this situation. It’s really unfair.”

She was dishing out bipartisan blame for the situation.

“All of them. They cannot come together,” she lamented. “They are adults. We elected these people. Come on, let’s get it together. Get your act together.”

Another contractor said he expected a big turnout, which is why he got there around 10 a.m.

“Tough time for a lot of people,” he said. “A lot.”

The volunteers who were working were in much better spirits, glad to be contributing to the community, especially since some of them were retired federal workers who went through previous federal shutdowns.

“I was actually standing in line myself one day,” one volunteer said, while handing out chicken, ground turkey and other proteins. “The situation right now is not good, because I’ve been in this situation when I was furloughed, but I still had to go to work at the time because I was essential.”

“And they’re talking about cutting food stamps, and a lot of government workers do have food stamps, so they need it,” she added.

No Limits Outreach has been doing the food bank distributions twice a week for years, and lately the turnout has been around 150 people. The line of furloughed federal workers, who were required to show proof they worked for the federal government, left Pastor Oliver Carter stunned.

“I wasn’t expecting this (many people),” Carter said. “It’s amazing. It shows that this is changing our current structure of the world.”

The Capital Area Food Bank will be back at No Limits Outreach every Tuesday until federal workers are getting paid again. The food bank is also holding other similar events around the D.C. area:

Wednesdays

10 — 11:30 a.m. | So What Else: 6116 Executive Blvd., North Bethesda, Maryland

Fridays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m. | United Community: 7511 Fordson Road, Alexandria, Virginia

11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. | Urban Outreach: 5343 C St. SE, Washington, D.C., 20019

Saturdays

1 — 2:30 p.m. | LindaBen Foundation: 10739 Tucker St., Beltsville, Maryland

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.