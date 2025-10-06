‘Anybody who comes will be served’: DC-area nonprofit prepares for potential WIC crisis

The government shutdown is creating uncertainty for low-income women and children who rely on WIC — the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

While WIC is currently being sustained by a $150 million emergency fund, that money is only expected to last a few weeks. If it runs out, states and local jurisdictions may need to step in to keep the program going.

“Without the help of WIC, I know that the families are going to need a lot more help,” said Megan Joe, executive director of the hunger relief program at So What Else. “And they are already struggling to have enough funds at the state that they’re in.”

The nonprofit serves families across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore in Maryland, along with D.C. and Virginia. So What Else supports 40,000 families each week with food, diapers, clothing and baby formula, Joe said.

Joe said WIC sometimes refers families directly to them for assistance, underscoring how government programs and nonprofits work hand in hand to meet basic needs.

“If that funding is cut, it’s going to put a lot more pressure and stress on these families,” she said. “The more they worry about providing basic necessities … the harder it is for them to have the mental strength to keep up.”

Maryland’s Department of Health said Gov. Wes Moore’s administration is committed to keeping major federal programs such as WIC operational, assuming the state will be reimbursed for eligible expenses. Virginia’s Department of Health said its WIC program is continuing normal operations for now and is closely monitoring the situation.

D.C.’s Department of Health said in a statement to WTOP that the city’s WIC program will “continue to operate as normal” and program participants are encouraged to use their benefits and schedule appointments.

Joe said So What Else hasn’t yet finalized plans for a potential surge in demand, but internal conversations are underway — including possibly raising the diaper limit and coordinating with the D.C. Diaper Bank.

“Anybody who comes to our warehouse will be served,” she said. “I urge (lawmakers) to go in person to some of these food banks and diaper banks, and really see the impact that those decisions make, because it really is so catastrophic for a lot of these families.”

