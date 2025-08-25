Protecting your pets from harmful algal blooms

Virginia-based veterinarian Alexandra Reddy warns pet owners about the dangers of blue-green algae in lakes and ponds during the summer.

The final weeks of summer weather can prompt pet owners to squeeze in as much outdoor time with their pets as possible, but Alexandra Reddy, a veterinarian with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, says to be cautious around lakes and ponds.

Warm weather can lead to algal blooms, most of which are harmless. But Reddy said the blue-green algal blooms caused by cyanobacteria are harmful to pets, as well as people.

A dog who swims or wades in water where the cyanobacteria is present can be affected in one of two ways. In the case of a toxin that attacks the liver, a dog may experience “vomiting, diarrhea,” Reddy said.

And in the case of the bacteria that affects the nervous system, “They can start to have seizures and it eventually progresses to paralysis,” she said.

So allowing dogs to run off leash into ponds or lakes where there’s evidence of algal blooms “is not a risk you want to take,” Reddy said.

If a dog demonstrates any signs of illness after coming in contact with water where an algal bloom is present, Reddy told WTOP, “Rush them to a hospital, don’t wait.”

Unfortunately, Reddy explained, there is no antidote for exposure to toxins from blue-green algae. She said the treatment consists of supportive care.

“So if the animal is in that respiratory distress, you’re going to give them the oxygen support they need,” she said. “They’ll have anti-seizure medications.”

And if they’re vomiting and becoming dehydrated, they should get fluids, Reddy said.

Even playing with sticks that are found along the shoreline of a lake or pond where algal blooms are present is a bad idea, Reddy said.

“If it has any little residue, one little piece of it is enough to be toxic,” she said.

Health departments across the D.C. region do monitor public bodies of water for algal blooms and will post warnings if a toxic bloom has been detected.

In Virginia, the Department of Health posts a dashboard with a map complete with times, locations and results of the most recent testing.

In Fairfax County, officials recently warned of algal mats and blooms at Lake Accotink in Springfield. The Fairfax County Park Authority said in a post on Facebook over the weekend that the blooms are normal in the summer months but lake-goers should take precautions.

Reddy said it’s important to note that the information won’t contain ponds on private property.

Public information campaigns from the Virginia Department of Health have warned the public to take care when visiting ponds or lakes and urging people to follow the advice of, “When in doubt, stay out” of waterways that may be affected by algal blooms.

