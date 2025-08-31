Child dead after falling from DC apartment window

A young boy is dead after falling from an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Saturday.

A young boy is dead after falling from an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Saturday.

D.C. police said officers found the unconscious child at 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, around 2 p.m.

Police said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene after apparently falling from an apartment window.

Police told WTOP a “death investigation” is underway.

A map of the area is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.