Heavy rain prompts more flash flooding in the DC region on Wednesday

The pattern of heat and humidity followed by storms is continuing Wednesday, with high temperatures by day and powerful storms by night in the D.C. region.

By Wednesday evening, conditions began to grow unstable — thunderstorms rolled in around 6:30 p.m., bringing the potential for heavy rain.

“Any thundershowers that develop could be intense with heavier downpours and some gusty winds,” 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said. “So, we remain weather aware for the back half of the day, but not everyone gets in on the action.”

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of the D.C. region, beginning at 5 p.m. until midnight. A majority of the region is also still under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Current weather warnings for D.C. region:

A tornado warning is in effect for northeastern Carroll and northwestern Baltimore counties in northern Maryland until 9 p.m.

is in effect for northeastern Carroll and northwestern Baltimore counties in northern Maryland until 9 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning for south central Loudoun, west central Fairfax, northeastern Fauquier, northwestern Prince William counties and the northwestern portion of the City of Manassas in Virginia until 9:15 p.m.

for south central Loudoun, west central Fairfax, northeastern Fauquier, northwestern Prince William counties and the northwestern portion of the City of Manassas in Virginia until 9:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Stafford, Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties until 9:15 p.m.

is in effect for Stafford, Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties until 9:15 p.m. Ground stops in effect at Dulles and Reagan Airports until 9:15 p.m.

in effect at Dulles and Reagan Airports until 9:15 p.m. A flood warning is in effect for Fauquier County until 11:15 p.m.

is in effect for Fauquier County until 11:15 p.m. A flash flood warning is in effect for some Fauquier and Prince William counties, as well as the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park until midnight

is in effect for some Fauquier and Prince William counties, as well as the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park until midnight A flood warning is in effect for low-lying bodies of water in northern Fauquier, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties in Virginia until 2:45 a.m. Thursday

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford reported around 6:20 p.m. that the storms building around the Interstate 66 corridor would begin “to blossom as a trough goes into some very, very moist air across the region.”

“Once these storms move in, we could see rainfall rates of one to three inches per hour, and that will cause flash flooding,” Stinneford said.

Storms produced flash flood warnings around the region, starting in Fauquier County, Virginia, around 8 p.m.

“Do watch out for some heavy rain and some high winds here, and very heavy rain is going to sweep across much of the metro area that got hit so hard just a couple of days ago. The ground is saturated,” Stinneford said.

Showers & thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours are expected across much of the area today into this evening. Isolated instances of flash flooding will be possible with this convection. High temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s. pic.twitter.com/vqj1wSUDIq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 16, 2025

A tornado warning went into effect for Hampstead, Maryland, in Carroll County around 8:15 p.m. and Stinneford said he could see a “significant rotation” on the radar.

“My fear is that we’re just going to see so much rain and the ground is already saturated,” Stinneford said. “As it gets dark, it’s harder to discern where the roadways are covered (in water).”

Before the storms, temperatures climbed steadily into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon.

The weather pattern follows repeated days of sticky heat topped with late-day showers and thunderstorms that have snarled traffic and led to flash flooding. According to local highway officials, Monday evening’s storms caused multiple flooding issues, including mud and debris sucked into drainage pipes on some the area’s major roadways.

Looking ahead

Unfortunately, Thursday will bring little relief as it is set to be the hottest day of the week, van de Graaff said. Heat indexes will reach over 100 degrees.

“A little less coverage for storms, still can be a few hefty ones,” he said. “Mid-90s will feel like triple digits for sure.”

Thursday will be hot and humid and the return of late afternoon storms are in the forecast. It’ll grow muggy after sunset with areas of dense fog likely overnight.

Friday and Saturday will continue the weather trend of warm and humid conditions with the possibility of storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms

Temperatures: 80s to 70s

Winds: South 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers and storms

Lows: 72-76

Winds: South 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms

Highs: 90-95

Heat index: 100-105

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered afternoon showers and storms

Highs: 83-88

Winds: South 8-12 mph

SUNDAY: Afternoon showers and storms

Highs: Near 90

Winds: West 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

