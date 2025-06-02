Everything you need to know about WorldPride’s final week in DC

Pride Month has arrived, and with it, the most packed week of festivals, concerts and events tied to WorldPride, the global, weekslong celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and identity.

Pride Month has arrived, and with it, the most packed week of events tied to WorldPride, the global, weekslong celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and identity, which culminates in D.C. this week.

From marches to conferences to concerts, even sporting events, WorldPride’s closing week has plenty to offer.

Here are some of the marquee events taking place through June 8.

Capital Cup Sports Festival, now through Wednesday

D.C.’s network of LGBTQ+ sports teams and leagues welcome teams from around the world to participate in nearly 25 different sporting events. The festival is taking place at multiple venues across the city. The full schedule is available online.

Human Rights Conference, Wednesday through Friday

The WorldPride 2025 Human Rights Conference takes place at the JW Marriott in Downtown D.C. and brings together changemakers, advocates and allies from around the world. It includes a Policy and Safety Summit curated by the National Trans Visibility March on Thursday. Those who wish to register to attend can do so online.

Capital Pride Honors, Thursday, 7-11 p.m.

Each year, the Capital Pride Alliance acknowledges outstanding individuals, leaders and activists in the D.C. region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s event will take place at the National Building Museum. The red-carpet style gala will feature special guests, music, food and drinks, along with the formal awards ceremony. Tickets are available online.

Music Festival; Global Dance Party, Friday and Saturday

This two-day festival spans three stages and features headline acts such as Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, Paris Hilton and Tinashe. More information on the 18+ event is available online.

Parade, Saturday, 2 p.m.

This year, the Capital Pride Parade transforms into the WorldPride Parade, a tradition that will still acknowledge the evolution of D.C.’s LGBTQ+ neighborhoods. The parade begins at the intersection of 14th and T streets in Northwest and ends along Pennsylvania Avenue near Freedom Plaza.

Street Festival and Concert, Saturday and Sunday, 12-10 p.m.

The free WorldPride Street Festival and Concert will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 9th and 3rd streets in Northwest. The festival features hundreds of exhibitors and artisans, as well as food options and beverage gardens. Cynthia Erivo will perform Saturday and Doechii performs Sunday during the closing concert. More information and VIP tickets are available online.

National Trans Visibility March, Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

The National Trans Visibility March and Rally begins at the Lincoln Memorial. Registration is required for the free event, and more information is available online.

