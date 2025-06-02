Virginia man faces charges after 2 separate abduction attempts near Metro stations within an hour

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man faces charges after police said he attempted to abduct two women near different Metro stations Friday night.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man is facing charges after Alexandria police arrested him following what they believe were two separate attempted abductions of women, near different Metro stations, Friday night.

A woman “in her mid-30s” had exited the Braddock Metro station Friday around 9:40 p.m., when a man attacked her from behind, wrestling her to the ground in the 1100 block of Madison Street. As the suspect tried to hold her down, the woman “bravely resisted, shoved the suspect away, and ran to safety before calling 911,” according to an Alexandria Police news release.

Coordinating with Metro Transit Police and Fairfax County law enforcement, Alexandria police said they were identified the suspect as Jeffrey Gary, 35, of Fairfax County.

Following Gary’s arrest Sunday, Metro Transit Police said he is believed to also have attempted another abduction, an hour earlier Friday evening at the Potomac Yard Metro Station, about 3 miles away.

In that attempted abduction, a woman was assaulted while she was with her 4-year-old child. Both were able to flee.

Gary, who is being held without bond, faces four charges between the two incidents: one count of assault and battery, one count of sexual battery and two counts of abduction with force.

“We commend the courage of those who have come forward, allowing us to remove a dangerous individual from our streets. To the person responsible, your actions were cowardly, and our pursuit of justice will be swift, focused, and unrelenting,” Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said Sunday.

Police said detectives continue their investigation and ask anyone else who may have been attacked in a similar incident to contact their local police department or call the Alexandria Sexual Assault Center’s 24/7 hotline at 703-683-7273.

