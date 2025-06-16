Quick to break, hard to fix: Meet the Metro worker ensuring your bus doesn’t stall on the way to work

Shane Lonesome was intrigued on how to repair a car. That curiosity helped Lonesome jump-start a career that ultimately took her to Metro.

In 1999, Shane Lonesome took her car into her uncle’s auto repair shop in Baltimore because of an issue with the muffler.

It didn’t take them very long to fix, and quickly, Lonesome became intrigued. She was curious about how the process could unfold so fast, and wanted to learn about how they did it.

That curiosity helped Lonesome jump-start a career that ultimately took her to Metro. A friend referred her, suspecting it would be a good fit.

Lonesome has been working with the D.C.-area transit agency for nearly 17 years, and she’s worked as a bus fleet supervisor at Metro’s Landover, Maryland, bus garage for three. The role is as different as the problems that may arise, and she has to navigate obscure D.C. weather patterns and area roads to make sure routes aren’t disrupted.

“One of the slogans is, ‘We move the city,’” Lonesome said. “It’s really important that we actually can do that.”

Her day starts at 6 a.m., but the time it ends is largely dependent on how many challenges pop up throughout the day. When the buses arrive in one of the Landover site’s repair bays, the team is responsible for making sure they’re fixed and back out on the road when they’re supposed to be.

Sometimes, a bus may need traditional maintenance service or its tires will go out. Other buses could require engine work and time for diagnostics because there are multiple computers that keep the bus running.

Different types of mechanics work in different positions, Lonesome said. Some work on brakes and suspension, while others focus on larger parts, such as engine and transmission.

Determining what’s wrong is usually the hardest part, she said.

“Parts can be an issue,” Lonesome said. “Sometimes the way the bus is designed is an issue. It may breakdown in five seconds, but it may take us five days to five months to fix it. That’s probably the most complicated.”

A consequence of that fluctuating time frame is potentially running out of spare buses.

Lonesome makes sure the repair work gets assigned, prepares reports and gets parts. The average repair is four hours, she said, meaning the bus is out of the shop by lunch. Sometimes, it takes double that.

Her team works during one of three shifts because breakdowns can happen at any time.

“Everyone can’t work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Lonesome said.

“Everyone can’t have Saturday, Sunday off. So we have to make sure we’re looking out for everyone on the snow days, the rain days. I mean, the Postal Service probably gets more of a break than we do.”

If a bus breaks down, the operator calls central headquarters, Lonesome said. Then, a judgment call is made to determine whether the bus needs to be towed or can it be fixed on the street before that happens. Either way, the operator gets a different bus, so the schedule doesn’t get disrupted further, she said.

Each day’s goal, Lonesome said, is making line, which means ensuring all the buses are “there for the operators to meet the customer’s needs. And once we do that and the lifts in the shop are empty, it was a good day.”

When she worked on the floor, Lonesome said she enjoyed working with brakes and suspensions. But now, whenever she wants to get her hands dirty, she returns to the source of what fueled her passion.

“I just fix my car,” Lonesome said. “I don’t really want to get dirty anymore, but I’ll fix my car. I’ll fix my brakes.”

