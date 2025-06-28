Pride Prom where everyone is affirmed, supported and inclusive

Students from all around the D.C. region went to the Torpedo Factory in Old Town Alexandria for Safe Space NOVA’s Pride Prom.

Students from all around the D.C. region went to the Torpedo Factory in Old Town Alexandria in Virginia for Safe Space NOVA’s Pride Prom.

Amy Cannava, senior program manager for Safe Space NOVA, has spearheaded the event since its beginning in 2018.

“We welcome any youth — rising ninth grade through age 20. If you’re old enough to drink, you’re old enough to find entertainment elsewhere,” said a smiling Cannava.

The school psychologist described the Pride prom as a labor of love.

“It warms my heart to provide an opportunity for young people, especially in the sociopolitical climate, to come to a place where they can be who they are, dress as they want, dance and date with whomever they want to be with and love and just feel affirmed, supported and inclusive all night,” said Cannava.

The planning starts in the fall and ramps up in January. There are student volunteers who help with the event, including student ambassador Sarah Yonker.

“There are just so many kids who feel unheard, unseen, unloved,” said Yonker. “With Pride Prom, we are able to create a welcoming, loving space where everybody is a queen or a king or royalty.”

Yonker, who recently graduated from high school, also brought her parents along to help volunteer.

Both of Yonker’s parents served in the Marines and wore “free hug” t-shirts.

“I know a lot of kids have it really rough and can’t even tell their parents how they feel, but my parents have shown me nothing but love, and it means the world to me,” said Yonker.

