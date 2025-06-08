Parents explain why they bring their children to WorldPride

WTOP asked some parents at the WorldPride D.C. parade and festival why it was so important for them to have their children with them at pride events.

It may be the last day of WorldPride in D.C., but Pride celebrations will go on throughout the month of June.

While some attend Pride events with the special person in their lives, others go with friends or co-workers. But, there are many that also go as a family, and they bring their children along.

To those who have never been to the Capital Pride Parade or Festival, you might think there are just shirtless guys, and while, yes, there are some, there are a lot of families.

Kids can be seen in strollers, some on their dad’s shoulders, others holding mom’s hand — all while waving a rainbow flag and waving at the float going by.

WTOP asked some parents at the parade and festival why it was so important for them to have their children with them at Pride events.

Kim Creswick and her family drove from Bristow, Virginia, for the parade. Creswick was wearing a “free mom hugs” t-shirt while her husband was wearing the dad version.

“I have two wonderful gay children,” Creswick said. “I want them to continue to live in a world that loves and accepts them.”

While Emily Taylor, who lives in the Logan Circle neighborhood of D.C., had a much quicker trip to the parade, she also brought her two children.

“We just love bringing our kids somewhere where they can see other people who have families like them, who have two moms, two dads, different family structures,” Taylor said.

WTOP jokingly asked if that was her “gay agenda.”

“Oh, absolutely. Yeah. Have a great time, be inclusive and show my kids what it means to be a good citizen in the world,” Taylor said with a smile.

