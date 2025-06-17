Juneteenth 2025: What’s open, what’s closed in the DC area

Here's what's open and closed in the D.C. area Thursday in honor of Juneteenth.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in the D.C. area Thursday in honor of Juneteenth.

In 2021, Congress approved a bill to make June 19 — Juneteenth — the 12th federal holiday. Most local governments in the D.C. area also observe Juneteenth.

The day marks a celebration of a significant moment in American history when, in 1865, a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans they were free and the Civil War had ended.

Metro

Metrorail trains will run on a Saturday schedule Thursday from 5 a.m. to midnight in observance of Juneteenth. Metro bus will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule. MetroAccess customers may make a separate reservation to travel Thursday, but all prescheduled subscription trips will be canceled.

Some District services will be affected due to the federal holiday, but many city employees will continue working to maintain essential operations.

The following District offices and services will be open or operational:

Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open.

DC Streetcar

Access to emergency shelters

The Downtown Day Services Center

Zoe’s Doors

The following D.C. services will be modified in observance of Juneteenth:

The Department of Public Works will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed Thursday. All services resume Friday.

The following will be closed:

Public schools

Department of Parks and Recreation centers, community centers and indoor and outdoor aquatic centers

Public libraries

Department of Human Services Economic Security and Administration Service Centers

DC Health and Wellness Center

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations closed

Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and All-American Job Centers

DC Health’s Vital Records Division and Licensing and Renewal Division

Traffic and parking

All parking enforcement will be suspended except for Streetcar ticketing and towing, and enforcement around Nationals Stadium for the baseball game.

Mail service

There will be no mail delivery or P.O. box services Monday and United States Postal Service offices will be closed.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is closed Thursday.

MARC Train will operate full service on all three lines. Commuter Bus will not operate in observance of Juneteenth, except for Routes 201, 210, 215, 310, 320, 410, 411, & 420.

Anne Arundel County

All county offices are closed, as are the landfill and the recycling centers.

Normal collections will occur.

Government offices and the County Animal Care Center in Hughesville will be closed.

The landfill, recycling and Piney Church Road mulch facility will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open for recreational activities.

All indoor and outdoor pools are closed.

Elite Gymnastics will be closed.

The Frederick County government observes the Juneteenth holiday.

Public libraries, health department offices and Frederick County courts will be closed.

Animal control administrative offices will be closed.

The Reichs Ford Road Facility, including the transfer station, recycling center, and yard waste drop off will be open regular hours. Call 301-600-2960.

The Transit office will be closed and all Transit services will be canceled for the Juneteenth

Holiday.

County offices are closed, as are the 50+ centers, courts and the animal shelter. Belmont Manor and Historic Park and the county’s historical sites are also closed.

County parks are open.

Trash, recycling, food scrap and yard trim services are still going and the Alpha Ridge Landfill is open.

The Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter community centers are open, as is the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex.

Parking regulations and fees are in effect, and RTA is running on a regular weekday schedule.

County offices are closed Thursday, as well as staff offices, courts and libraries.

Community recreation and senior centers are closed Thursday.

Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters are free. State MVA offices and vehicle emissions inspection program stations closed.

The Shady Grove Processing and Transfer Station is closed.

Trash and recycling collected by the county will slide by one day.

County offices are closed Thursday, except for public safety agencies.

The Animal Services Facility at Brown Station Road is closed.

Bulky trash collection is closed. Regular collections resume Tuesday.

TheBus will operate as scheduled, except for Route 51X, which will resume on Friday.

Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services, including dialysis transportation, will not operate Thursday.

The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement is closed.

The county’s 311 system will be closed Thursday. Residents can still submit requests at countyclick311.com.

Virginia

Virginia made Juneteenth a state holiday in 2020.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that HOV restrictions will be lifted Thursday in Northern Virginia.

On Thursday, city government offices are closed, as well as courts.

Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the week of Juneteenth.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria on Eisenhower Avenue will be closed.

The health department office at King Street, the Flora Krause Casey Health Center and the Teen Wellness Center are closed.

Emergency hotlines will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Libraries are closed Thursday.

Parking enforcements are suspended Thursday at metered spaces and residential permit areas. Temporary No Parking Signs will be enforced.

The city’s impound lot is closed.

The Charles Houston Recreation Center and Patrick Henry Recreation Center are open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Town Pool, Memorial Pool and Warwick Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. All other City of Alexandria recreation facilities and nature centers will be closed.

The DASH bus operates on a regular weekday schedule.

Arlington County government offices and facilities are closed Thursday, as well as courts. The Permit Office is also closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed.

Libraries are closed.

Parks and recreation administrative offices are closed Thursday; this includes community centers. There will be no classes. Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking in metered areas will not be enforced.

ART buses operate on a regular schedule Thursday.

Trash and recycling schedules are operating on a normal schedule.

County offices and courts are closed. Public libraries are closed.

The I-66 Transfer Station and I-95 Landfill Complex are open.

There is no trash and recycling collection. Thursday and Friday routes collected Friday, June 20.

The Fairfax Connector bus will operate a Holiday Weekday Service.

The Prince William County government is closed Thursday, including courts, libraries and community centers.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.