Juneteenth 2025: A roundup of celebrations in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The U.S. will observe Juneteenth on Thursday.

Officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth dates back to 1865, when a Union general informed enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War was over and that they were free.

This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

WTOP has curated a list of D.C.-area events organized in celebration of Juneteenth 2025.

DC

Anacostia Community Museum — Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

1901 Fort Place SE

On June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum will have a daylong celebration featuring morning yoga, performances from poets and musicians, and community art and cultural activities as well as local food trucks. This event was previously scheduled for June 19.

Bread for the City — Juneteenth for the City 2025

1700 Marion Barry Ave. SE

On Thursday at 1 p.m., Bread for the City’s Michelle Obama Southeast Center will feature a block party with a local Black-owned business marketplace, food, live performances and educational sessions on Black culture and history. Admission is free.

Juneteenth Community Festival

2500 MLK Jr. Ave SE

Kicking off at 11 a.m. at the ONE DC Black Workers Center and Lot, there will be a celebration of freedom with live music, local vendors, food, and live art, “all the while centering our organizing work in D.C.” There will be a chorus, a GoGo band, fire dancers and more.

Juneteenth in the District at Bryant Street

670 Rhode Island Ave. NE

Starting at 10 a.m., the event will host a yoga and meditation session, followed by a fitness boot camp and a vendor market featuring black owned businesses.

Juneteenth Family Tour at President Lincoln’s Cottage

140 Rock Creek Church Road NW

Visit the cottage where President Abraham Lincoln drafted the Emancipation Proclamation in the Cottage at the Soldiers’ home on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. Find more information about tickets here.

Juneteenth Jubilee and Freedom Walk

355 Water Street SE (Navy Yard)

The Freedom Walk begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday and travels across the 11th Street Bridge along business corridor to Sweet Tooth Cafe. Shortly before the walk, attendees are expected to gather at 10:30 a.m. Find more information here.

Juneteenth Literary Jubilee and Black Author Book Fest

925 13th St. NW, entrance on K Street

The third annual Juneteenth Literary Jubilee and Black Author Book Fest celebrates community authors and language arts experts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18. Award-winning poet, author, and Hip-Hop educator, Tony Keith Jr. is the special guest master of ceremonies and will also discuss his latest book, “Knucklehead.”

National Museum of African American History & Culture — Juneteenth Community Day

1400 Constitution Ave. NW

On Saturday, June 21, starting at 10:30 a.m., the museum will celebrate Juneteenth with programs such as instrument making, a guided drum circle, dance performances, and music. All events are free, but online registration is required.

National Archives — See the original Emancipation Proclamation

700 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

The Emancipation Proclamation and General Order No. 3 will be on display at the National Archives from June 19 through Sunday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Maryland

Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Downtown Annapolis

On Saturday, June 21, at 11 a.m. there will be a parade starting at St. John’s College and winding its way through Downtown Annapolis to Amos Garrett Boulevard. After the parade, head over to the Anne Arundel County Fair for more festivities.

Pushing Back: The Fight for Freedom is Not Over

BlackRock Center for the Arts

12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

BlackRock is offering a free “vibrant” Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21, featuring live concerts and performances, handmade goods, and local food. No tickets are needed. The event starts at noon.

Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival

8225 Bells Mills Road, Potomac

The day kicks off with a 5K run at 8 a.m. in the historic Black neighborhood of Scotland then continues with a “Wellness and Social Action Pavilion” at Cabin John Village from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 11 a.m., there is a carnival at Cabin John Park and a Juneteenth Parade at 2 p.m. Find more information on tickets here.

National Harbor’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration

National Harbor

To celebrate Juneteenth, National Harbor is hosting a Freedom Day Black-Owned Marketplace in the Capital Canopy from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Virginia

Alexandria celebrates Juneteenth 2025

Alexandria

On Juneteenth, Alexandria’s Market Square at 301 King Street will host a lively concert by the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices, featuring traditional music, dance and spoken word. On Saturday, June 21, there will be activities, including music, performances and a moon bounce at the Charles Houston Recreation Center parking lot from noon to 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon — “Freedom Before Emancipation: Family Day for Juneteenth”

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

The historic home of George Washington plans to host multiple events discussing the history of the enslaved people who lived there. From June 19 to June 21, the estate will host multiple specialty performances and demonstrations.

Juneteenth Parade and Freedom Celebration

Raflo Park, 345 Harrison St. SE, Leesburg

Live music, Juneteenth history, local vendors, food, and a community.

