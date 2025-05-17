Thousands of residents across DC region remain without power after deadly storms

Thousands of people are still without power after severe weather battered the D.C. region on Friday with heavy rain and strong winds.

In Virginia, Dominion Energy reports that over 10,000 customers are still out in Fairfax County. Over 6,000 customers are still out in Alexandria City, another 173 in Arlington, and 59 customers without power in Loudoun County.

“(The storm) came by so fast,” Aisha Khan, media and community relations manager with Dominion Energy, told WTOP. “In that little time, (it) caused a lot of damage. We saw a lot of downed trees, tree limbs, some of our poles were broken, cross arms were broken.”

In Maryland, less than 1,500 Pepco customers and 66 BGE customers are without power in Prince George’s County, over 1,000 customers in Anne Arundel County and 114 BGE and over 200 Pepco customers in Montgomery County.

“Our crews have been working around the clock since these storms rolled through yesterday evening to safely and quickly restore power to our customers that have been impacted,” Chuck McDade, a senior communications specialist with Pepco, told WTOP.

There are over 150 outages in the District as of Saturday.

Dominion said crews and contractors are coming into the area to assist from outside regions.

BGE said it expects to restore service to 80% of customers by 8 p.m.

“We expect nearly all of these customers to be restored by tomorrow. There’s a chance some may linger into Monday that’s due to the complexity of this restoration effort, widespread damage across our system, across our entire service territory, trees, trees, tree limbs, a lot of system damage,” Nick Alexopulos, senior manager of communications at BGE, told WTOP.

The damaging storms packed 80 mph wind gusts and heavy rain, which led to numerous downed trees and downed wires across the region.

Two people died in Fairfax County, Virginia — one in the Woodlawn area near Hybla Valley and another on the George Washington Parkway in the area of Morningside Lane — after a tree fell onto their vehicles.

Several trees fell onto homes in Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Fairfax County in Virginia. Ground stops were also put into effect Friday until 9 p.m. at Reagan National Airport and Baltimore Washington International Airport.

Severe weather lashed other areas of the U.S. as well.

Storm systems sweeping across parts of the Midwest and South have left at least 23 people dead, many of them in Kentucky, where what appeared to be a devastating tornado crumbled buildings and flipped over a car on an interstate.

In Kentucky, some 14 people were killed by severe weather, and the death toll is likely to rise, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Local authorities in Laurel County, in the state’s southeast, said nine people were killed after a tornado touched down.

Power outages

Forecast

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to sun; Showers and storms possible, breezy

Highs: 85-89

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Early morning clouds are expected with warm and muggy conditions during the morning. There’s a slight chance for showers and storms early in the morning, but skies will brighten through the day with falling humidity during the afternoon. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a nice breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear

Lows: 60-65

Winds: Northwest 10 mph

Clouds will clear out with low temperatures falling into the 60s across the area.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: near 80

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Great weather returns Sunday with less humidity and lots of sun.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

Highs: 75-80

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Nice weather continues to start the work and school week with plenty of sun and highs in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 66-72

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Temperatures drop below average to the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

