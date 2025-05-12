An NFL great goes from running routes to galloping thoroughbreds

Former Washington Commander Vernon Davis is running a new equestrian facility in Charles County, Maryland, in the wake of his brother’s death.

A retired NFL great is trading in his cleats for spurs. Former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis is running a new equestrian facility in Charles County, Maryland, in the wake of his brother’s death.

Davis has become a serial entrepreneur since his playing days, but he told WTOP he didn’t think that he’d get into the horse business. That is until his younger brother, Vontae Davis, who was also an NFL player, died in April 2024.

“He wanted to create a space where people could come and enjoy themselves and hang out and have fun,” Davis told WTOP. “And so that’s what I saw.”

Davis has now fallen in love with horses and is the co-founder of DHG Equestrian in Waldorf, a full-service facility that welcomes newcomers. He has dedicated the business to his brother.

“He was a quiet force — disciplined, thoughtful and deeply committed to personal growth,” Davis said. “DHG is a tribute to that energy and a way to honor his legacy and share that spirit with others. It’s a space for healing, for learning and for discovering what’s possible when you build trust — between horse and rider, and within yourself.”

Davis has bought several horses and enjoys the process of learning with them.

DHG offers both riding lessons, boarding and seasonal programs on its 25 acres in Waldorf.

Davis said the process of training horses reminds him of his decades playing football.

“Repetition, consistency — that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “The more reps the horses get, the better they learn, the more they learn. And that’s how it is with football.”

