Now that spring has sprung, watch out for baby wildlife

Spring has sprung, and as temperatures warm up, this is the time of year when we may see more baby deer, foxes, rabbits and birds moving about. But don't touch them.

Fairfax County’s Wildlife Management Office said in a release that around this time, they see a spike in calls reporting seeing young wildlife that appear orphaned or abandoned.

If you do see a baby wild animal wandering around looking confused, the best advice is to leave it alone.

Many times, by intervening, you could be doing more harm than good. Some species of animal hide their young for safety and once a “rescued” animal smells like you, their mother may no longer want anything to do with it.

Fairfax County Animal Protection officers say there are times when you can intervene by calling a wildlife professional, including when an animal shows signs of injury or pain, is crying, nonresponsive, has worms, or was picked up by a domestic cat or dog.

They recommend not picking up a wild baby animal — not just for your own protection, but for theirs, too. Some mammals can carry and transmit rabies and other diseases.

If you have questions about whether an animal needs help, contact the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline toll-free at 1-855-571-9003 or the Fairfax County Animal Protection Police at 703-691-2131.

