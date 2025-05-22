A tight job market is getting flooded with new college grads. Here’s advice for everyone

The director of the University of Maryland’s Career Center says recent graduates entering into a limited job market right now need to hone their skills and sell their stories, among other job search tips.

The layoffs impacting federal agencies and the numerous contractors that work in the region has made the job market in the D.C. area more competitive. At the same time, many new college graduates are looking for their first gig.

For new college grads, that may mean the job offers they had before graduating were rescinded, according to the director of the University of Maryland’s Career Center.

Typically, Allynn Powell said about 70% of those who graduate from College Park find their first job in the D.C. region. But this year, that number might have to be a little different.

“They may have to be a bit more open to putting the skills that they’ve prepared to work beyond kind of this immediate radius,” Powell said. “There is a lot more competition in the marketplace.”

Powell’s advice for standing out among other candidates applies both to new college grads and anyone else looking for a job: “This is has always been true, but I think even more so now — learning how to tell your story.”

“Being really articulate about the skills, the experiences that you’ve had that make you a great candidate. That also parlays into kind of having good documents prepared, having a robust online presence,” she added.

The most important thing, she said, is to lean on your network of friends and former co-workers. Now is not the time to be modest — you have to be able to sell yourself and do it convincingly.

“No matter what your academic field of study is, your ability to communicate and make meaning of the experiences that you’ve had, so the person sitting across from you can see you doing the job that they are looking to hire for, is essential,” Powell said.

And it’s your story to tell, she said. As difficult and daunting as the job market might be right now, you have to be willing to convince someone they should be confident in your abilities.

“You are the expert of your experience and your ability to articulate that really well, both in writing in your documents and creating an online presence, and verbally being able to communicate that as you have the opportunity to network and interview, are critical to your success,” Powell said.

