‘A complete role model’: Former CEO of Catholic Charities in DC reflects on legacy of Pope Francis

When Pope Francis visited D.C. in 2015, he made a stop at Catholic Charities to talk about the importance of helping those less fortunate.

When Pope Francis visited D.C. in 2015, he made a stop at Catholic Charities to talk about the importance of helping those less fortunate.

“He’s a complete role model to me,” said Monsignor John Enzler, the former president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington.

When Pope Francis came to visit in 2015, he remembers a speech he gave to the organization and those they help.

“We had about probably 200 people who were without homes or who were hungry, or people who were in shelter, or people we took care of. They were there to greet him,” Enzler said.

He said Pope Francis gave a talk about the importance of helping those less fortunate and connecting with people from all walks of life. He also talked about how Jesus was homeless.

Enzler said the pope’s excitement about being there showed through.

“He was ecstatic to see them,” Enzler said. “He had a smile on his face and joy in his heart. You could just see it. He was so happy to be with the people who we love so much.”

He said Pope Francis will always be someone he tries to be like in his own life.

“I like to be like someone who cares about those in need and serves those with the most unfortunate circumstances,” he said. “I want to be like Pope Francis. For me, it’s just the humility. He doesn’t want any grand welcome.”

Enzler said the news of the pope’s death is hard but he was grateful for the opportunity to meet and hear the pope speak.

“I think his legacy will continue for many, many years to come, decades. I think he gave us a great image of how to live, and we’ll do the best we can to lift up that image,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.