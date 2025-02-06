Virginia National Guard helicopter makes unplanned landing in Washington County

A Virginia National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made an unplanned landing in Cascade, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

A Virginia National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made an unplanned landing in Cascade, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

Two people were on board the aircraft, which landed safely with no injuries after a reported mechanical issue.

In a statement provided to WTOP, the Virginia National Guard said the helicopter made a “precautionary landing in a field near the Hagerstown Regional Airport,” and will stay there overnight.

Law enforcement are securing the landing site and VNG said its aviation team will recover the aircraft on Friday.

This is the second latest regional incident involving a Black Hawk helicopter.

Last week, a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 as the regional jet was on its final approach to Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Sixty-seven people died in the midair collision — 60 passengers in the jet, along with two pilots and two flight attendants. Three pilots were in the helicopter, which was conducting a night training mission and was flying along a helicopter route along the Potomac River.

Cascade, Maryland, is in Washington County, just south of the Pennsylvania state line.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.