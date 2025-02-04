Updated road closures for bridge work over northbound I-495 near Tysons

There are updated road closures for commuters to keep in mind when navigating the Dulles Corridor Interchange through Feb. 15.

The new closures come after the Big Beam Weekend operation was completed on Jan. 27. The closures impact northbound I-495 at the Dulles Corridor Interchange for work on the new 495 Express Lanes ramp.

The bridge work means the following lanes and ramps will be closed from 9:30 p.m. through 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Feb. 15:

Multiple lanes closed with periodic total stoppages on northbound I-495 between Route 7 and Lewinsville Road (north of the Dulles Toll Road)

Ramp closed from eastbound Dulles Toll Road/Airport Access Highway (Route 267) to northbound I-495 (Capital Beltway).

The detour is to exit onto I-495 South using Exit 18A to Richmond, take Exit 46B for Route 123/Chain Bridge Road North Continue in ramp-lane and immediately merge onto I-495 North.

Check VA 511 for traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, on the mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

