‘Big Beam Weekend’ construction prompts closures on northbound I-495 in Tysons

Weekend travelers must steer clear of the Capital Beltway Inner Loop along Tysons in Virginia these next few days, as the “Big Beam Weekend” road project comes underway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said approximately 3 miles’ worth of roadways would be affected by closures that will span from Route 7 to north of the Dulles Toll Road/Route 267.

The closures will remain in effect from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, according to officials.

“Multiple ramps at the I-495 and Dulles Corridor interchange will also be closed and detoured all weekend to accommodate the work,” VDOT said in a release. “Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as delays and backups are expected to occur.”

VDOT said the weekend road project will involve five steel girders being hoisted over the northbound I-495 lanes to, eventually, serve as the supporting beams for a new express lane ramp. The installation is part of Virginia’s 495 NEXT project.

The five steel girders run the length of 295 feet and are composed of 10 beams. In all, each of the five girders weigh between 70 and 80 tons and measure about 11 feet tall and 3 feet wide.

The department explained closures were necessary due to the “magnitude of the Big Beam operation,” noting crews would not be able to complete the work with active traffic in the vicinity.

VDOT has indicated that as a result of the posted detours, no vehicles would be charged a toll.

Know before you go

Northbound 495 Express Lanes traffic will need to exit the lanes at the Route 7/Leesburg Pike express lanes exit (near mile marker 47.4), with the option to merge back onto northbound I-495 into the general-purpose lanes.

All northbound I-495 traffic will be reduced to two lanes and diverted to the northbound 495 Express Lanes north of Route 123 (near mile marker 45.7).

All lanes will reopen (four general purpose lanes) at Lewinsville Road, north of the Dulles Toll Road/Route 267 (near mile marker 44.6).

The ramp from eastbound Dulles Toll Road/Dulles Airport Access Highway to northbound I-495, as well as westbound Dulles Toll Road under I-495, will be closed and detoured.

The Dulles Airport Access Highway will remain open throughout the Big Beam Weekend; however, airport travelers are encouraged to allow extra time to get to Dulles International Airport due to the surrounding traffic impacts.

All southbound I-495 lanes (four general purpose and two express lanes) will remain open. Southbound 495 Express Lanes will operate as normal with tolling in effect.

In the event of any inclement weather, the weekend road project will be rescheduled to start on Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 3.

