‘Always heartwarming’: Area restaurants come together to fuel first responder recovery efforts in DC plane crash

While first responders continue in their recovery operation from this week’s deadly midair plane crash over the Potomac River, D.C.-area restaurants are stepping up to fuel their efforts.

“I knew I had to clear my schedule and figure out how to support,” said chef Matthew Adler, who told WTOP that many in the local food scene have dropped everything, including their restaurant week preparations, to assist in the wake of a national tragedy.

“They reached out to me very early that morning saying they were going to get an operation set up,” Adler said, talking about the immediate aftermath of the American Airlines crash.

“We were set up down by the water where they were pulling some of the bodies out of the water. There was a large emergency contingent down there. The mood is very solemn, but the first responders are so professional, and they’re doing everything to the best of their abilities.”

Adler is a member of the Chef Corps of the World Central Kitchen (WCK). The organization has a global reach and mobilizes to step up when disaster strikes in a particular area.

“I’d say across the country in general, chefs and restaurant folks are always amongst the first people to raise their hands to help when disaster hits,” Adler told WTOP. “It’s always heartwarming, and it’s always impressive to see.”

He said the WCK has partnered with D.C.-area restaurants to vary things up.

“We’ve engaged with other chef corps members throughout D.C. and Virginia to kinda help produce some of this food. So restaurants like Rasa, Lebanese Taverna, Taco Bamba, and Bread and Water,” Adler said.

He said each restaurant is contributing its specialty — like egg sandwiches for breakfast, grain bowls for lunch, and roasted chicken with veggies and rice for dinner — to ensure crews are able to focus on the task at hand.

Adler said there’s been an emphasis on helping those wading or diving into frigid waters stay warm.

“They deserve a hot meal. And that’s one of the earmarks for World Central Kitchen,” he said.

