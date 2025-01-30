How the passenger plane crash is impacting DC-area roads and flights

The ongoing response to the passenger jet crash near Reagan National Airport — where a plane collided with an Army helicopter in the nation's capital — has resulted in not only the closure of Reagan National, but is also impacting local roads.

The ongoing response to the passenger jet crash near Reagan National Airport — where a plane collided with an Army helicopter and plummeted into the Potomac River — resulted in not only the hourslong closure of Reagan National, but also impacted local roads.

Here’s what you need to know.

Road closures

The following roads are closed due to crash recovery efforts, per authorities:

Ohio Drive around Hains Point is currently closed.

D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue is asking drivers to avoid streets around Fort McNair and Buzzard Point.

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to 2nd Street SW

2nd Street from Q Street to V Street SW

First Street from Q Street to V Street SW

Half Street from Q Street to V Street SW

V Street from 2nd Street to Half Street SW

Also, the plaza and piers at the National Harbor are closed to help out with the search and recovery as the debris field spread into Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to Acting County Executive Tara Jackson.

U.S. Park Police said Dangerfield Island and Gravelly Point are still closed for recovery efforts and told drivers to not stop “on the side of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.” Also, pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

Reagan National Airport status

Jack Potter, president and CEO of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told reporters that the focus remained on rescue: “We’re in a rescue mode.”

Potter said a total of 19 aircrafts had been diverted to Dulles International Airport.

Flights out of Reagan National resumed at 11 a.m.

Seems crazy to me that planes are taking off already – and right over the crash scene/recovery operation/debris field too. Fed leaders were adamant it’s safe to fly and planes wouldn’t take off if it wasn’t. Awaiting NTSB briefing coming this afternoon, exact details still tbd pic.twitter.com/RAjHEOvjhw — John Domen (@JDDsays) January 30, 2025

The latest updates can be found on Reagan National’s website.

Per American Airlines, if you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.

What happened

Details of the crash remain fluid. Here’s what we know:

An American Airlines jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac, officials said.

Crews were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.

The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. Three soldiers were on board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

