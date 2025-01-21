When will DC’s cold stretch end? Flurries, highs in the teens Tuesday

A cold spell will stretch across the D.C. region over the next couple of days, bringing frigid temperatures and potentially some snow flurries Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Temperatures are bitterly cold with highs in the teens to low 20s Tuesday.

“Winds will be lighter than yesterday, but even a slight breeze will keep wind chills in the mid-teens this afternoon,” said 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

A cold front could bring some flurries to the D.C. area Tuesday evening. The highest chance for wintry weather is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Those flurries aren’t expected to amount to much, but they could leave a trace of snow in parts of Virginia such as Winchester, Luray, Warrenton, Culpeper and Leesburg, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

An earlier cold weather advisory expired at 10 a.m. Tuesday — morning temperatures were in the teens and wind chills were below zero.

There could also be another round of light snow showers Tuesday evening, though Johnson said there shouldn’t be much more than a spotty coating of snow.

“Cloudier skies will keep temperatures locked in the teens and 20s Tuesday afternoon with winds chills anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees,” Johnson said.

School officials in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. have delayed start times or canceled classes, citing continued winter weather-related challenges.

For those opposed to the biting temperatures, Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will be in the single digits Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to grow warmer by the end of the week.

“The end of January and first half of February aren’t looking as cold,” Johnson said.

The frigid temperatures come as many return to work after Inauguration Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Metro trains and buses have largely returned to normal schedules following Monday’s inaugural events, but the continuing freezing temperatures could make roadways slick and icy for commuters.

Some road closures continue near the White House and National Cathedral as White House officials participate in the National Cathedral’s Service of Prayer for the Nation. Listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

