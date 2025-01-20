Al Sharpton calls for boycott of companies that scale back diversity programs

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a church in D.C., there was a rally not only to remember the civil rights leader but to call for action as a change in power occurred just down the street.

The call came from a prominent minister and civil rights activist, Al Sharpton, during a rally of the National Action Network at the Metropolitan AME Church.

“There’s two different occasions in town. We’re going to take an oath today that we’re with Dr. King,” Sharpton said, referencing the swearing-in of President Donald Trump, which happened at the Capitol at the same time as the rally.

The rally was originally planned to include a march from McPherson Square, but the march was called off due to frigid temperatures around the nation’s capital.

“Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life, shed blood and died to open up America for everybody. Blacks, whites, gays, straight — it didn’t matter,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton took issue with one of Trump’s first executive orders, which called for the end of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on the federal level.

“DEI was a remedy to the racial institutional bigotry practiced in academia and in these corporations,” Sharpton said about the programs.

Trump said during his inauguration that he believes the programs aim to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

Sharpton told the crowd the National Action Network plans to study companies that follow suit with the order and remove DEI programs.

“In 90 days, we are going to announce the two companies that we’re going after, and we’re going to ask everybody in this country — Black, white, brown, gay, straight woman, trans — don’t buy where you are not respected,” Sharpton said.

When asked if he would speak with the president if invited to the White House, Sharpton said he would only attend if other civil rights leaders are brought to the table as well.

“I will not do a photo op,” Sharpton said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

