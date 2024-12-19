WTOP’s Neal Augenstein honored for his contributions to the DC area

As journalists we don’t make the story about ourselves, but we're shining a light on Neal Augenstein, who has been selected as a “Washingtonian of the Year.”

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP’s Neal Augenstein honored for his work as a reporter in the DC region

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Neal Augenstein joined John and Michelle to talk about being honored in Washingtonian Magazine.

As journalists, we don’t usually make ourselves the feature of a story, but today, WTOP is shining a spotlight on one of our colleagues, Neal Augenstein, who has been selected as one of Washingtonian Magazine’s “Washingtonians of the Year.”

Augenstein, and nine other locals, are being honored for making the region a better place.

“I take the responsibility of being a reporter for WTOP pretty seriously,” Augenstein said. “I’m indebted to the people who’ve sort of gone along for the ride and have been willing to trust me after all of these years.”

Augenstein, with his distinctive accent and booming voice, has been a fixture on WTOP’s airwaves for nearly 30 years. A general assignment reporter, he’s covered hard-hitting stories across the D.C. region and has won journalism awards for his work.

But, his path to your airwaves wasn’t always assured.

“I spent the first 10 years of my radio career being told, ‘You’re a good journalist, but you don’t belong on the air,’” he said.

Augenstein said once he got to WTOP, the station had him work with a voice coach to tame his New York accent (he was raised in Connecticut, but his parents are from the Bronx).

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein has been selected as one of Washingtonian Magazine’s “Washingtonian of the Year.” (WTOP/Michelle Goldstein) WTOP/Michelle Goldstein WTOP’s Neal Augenstein has been selected as one of Washingtonian Magazine’s “Washingtonian of the Year.” (Courtesy Joel Gwadz) Courtesy Joel Gwadz Neal Augenstein in a photo from high school. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/Neal Augenstein Early headshot of WTOP’s Neal Augenstein. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/Neal Augenstein WTOP’s Neal Augenstein speaks with coworkers during an interview with Voice of America about covering the nation’s capital. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/Neal Augenstein ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

“There are still some words that I can’t say,” he said. “The word ‘coleslaw’ requires me to say ‘L’ and then ‘S’ right after that.”

You might be surprised to hear that he also struggles with his signature sign off: “’Neal Augenstein, WTOP News.’ … I bite my tongue every fifth time that I say that, because ‘W’ is a really hard thing for me to say,” he said.

Augenstein said that in recent years, getting through a lung cancer diagnosis has only deepened his connection to the audience.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, I decided that I would share my story. What I didn’t realize was that by sharing my story, I heard back from so many people, and they shared their stories of survival and people that they know and love who’ve been having cancer treatment for years and are doing well. I was getting strength from their stories,” he said.

Augenstein’s cancer has been at NED (No Evidence of Disease) status since 2023.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.