Prince George’s Community College police chief arrested for DUI in Fairfax County

The chief of police at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, was arrested Friday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, for causing a serious car crash while driving under the influence.

Derek Myers, 55, of Burke, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after causing a two-vehicle crash in Virginia’s Fair Lakes community.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Random Hills Road and Fairfax Hills Way for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Myers was traveling east on Random Hills Road when he lost control of his vehicle, striking a Honda CRV in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. In a release, police said specialists with the department’s Victim Services Division “have been assigned to ensure that the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.”

Myers was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

In their investigation, officials discovered Myers’ blood alcohol level was approximately 0.28% at the time of the crash — 0.20% higher than the legal limit in Virginia.

Myers turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He faces one charge of DUI maiming, which is a Class 6 felony in Virginia and holds a maximum sentence of one to five years in prison and up to $2,500 in fines.

The crash continues to be under investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543, or by texting a tip to 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

