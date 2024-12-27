DC, Maryland and Virginia share Christmas tree recycling plans ahead of New Year’s Day

WTOP has this quick recycling rundown to help you keep your home free of Christmas trash while supporting your local environment.

Mariah Carey is returning to her ice cube, Beyoncé left no cookie crumbs for Santa with a Christmas Day performance on Netflix and “Last Christmas” by Wham! is playing softly in the distance. That could only mean one thing: Christmas Day has wrapped and New Year’s Day is just days away.

But when you look around the house, there’s wrapping paper all over the floor beneath the Christmas tree. What’s worse, those with freshly chopped Christmas trees may be standing next to a plant that’s closer to kindling than a holiday decoration — plants need water too, you know.

So, what can you do to get garland and greenery out of your home once the ball drops on New Year’s Day?

The short answer: It depends on where you live and what tree you’re working with.

Here’s a quick recycling rundown to help you keep your home free of Christmas trash while supporting your local environment.

Maryland

Maryland is once again asking residents across the state to recycle their Christmas trees, with options available for many jurisdictions.

“Each year, approximately 40 million Christmas trees are sold in the United States. Do your part for Maryland’s environment by recycling your Christmas tree this year,” the state’s Department of Energy wrote on its website.

Montgomery County residents are able to dispose of their Christmas trees year-round, thanks in part to the curbside yard trim recycling program. As long as the tree is not “live” — trees with root balls and artificial trees cannot be recycled as yard trim — you only need to place your tree at the curb by 7 a.m. on your recycling collection day.

Eileen Kao, chief of waste reduction and recycling in Montgomery County, told WTOP residents will also need to take care when getting their trees ready for recycling.

“Take off all your decorations, your lights, your tinsel, your garland. Take the stand off — whether it’s a metal stand or a plastic stand — take that stand, separate it from your live, cut tree,” Kao said.

She said to be aware of the size of your Christmas tree when planning for a recycling pick up — those “mondo trees” that are several feet taller than standard holiday trees will need more work.

“What you are going to want to do, please, is to cut it maybe into half or thirds. And the reason we ask people to do that is — you’ve seen our trucks, and we just want to make sure that we can pretty easily take your tree away for recycling and that it will actually fit inside the truck,” Kao said.

She said those in apartments, condos and local businesses should speak with their property manager to determine where they should dispose of a tree. However, if you are unsure and need to recycle a tree, there are options available for you.

“If you are living in a multifamily apartment or condominium property, you also should recycle all of these identical materials, so recycle those on site, in your recycling program, at your property,” Kao told WTOP.

Artificial trees should be disposed of using the county’s bulk trash pick up option. Likewise, wreathes, ropes and wiring that could damage equipment should not be included in your yard trim.

“If you separate the greens from all wire, you can then bag or bundle them as yard trim, and set them out for collection on your recycling day. If you cannot separate the greens from the wire, you must dispose of these wreaths and roping as trash,” the county said.

Prince George’s County is encouraging residents to compost their Christmas trees during curbside collection between Jan. 6 and Jan. 27, 2025.

Desmond Gladden, an environmental planner with Prince George’s County recycling, told WTOP it is important to remove ornaments and avoid leaving artificial trees on the curb. Both can create a problem for recycling centers hoping to turn the trees into mulch.

“Eventually, the public is able to buy it because that mulch is sold in some of the nurseries throughout the county. And also, as an alternative, the county … gives that mulch back to the residents, usually one day in April,” Gladden said.

The county said residents should place undecorated, unbagged and live Christmas trees on the curb at 6 a.m. on their regular yard trim collection day.

Live cut Christmas trees are also being accepted at the Brown Station Road Public Container Pad and Recycling Center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday. The center is at 3501 Brown Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

Anyone looking for more information or help with their tree recycling can find out more by calling PGC311.

Virginia

Commonwealth residents have plenty of options for Christmas tree recycling depending on the county they live in.

Arlington officials said they will be working to collect Christmas trees during the first two full weeks of 2025 in an effort to turn collected holiday greenery into mulch.

Tree collection will begin Jan. 6 and continue through Jan. 17. Anyone who wants their tree collected should place it at the curb by no later than 6 a.m. on regular trash collection day. The tree should not have any decorations, stands or nails, and it should not be placed inside a plastic bag.

“After Jan. 17, Christmas trees are handled at curbside as part of regular year-round yard waste collection,” the city said. “Make sure the tree is bare and ready for composting. Trees over 8 feet long will need to be dismantled.”

If you don’t get regular curbside pickup — residents living in townhomes, condos and apartments — the Solid Waste Bureau’s Earth Products Yard in Shirlington will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for drop offs. You can schedule an appointment by calling 703-228-5000 and should bring proof of residence in Arlington to drop off your tree.

And, of course, if you are wondering what holiday essentials can’t be recycled, you can check out the county’s recycling guide.

Fairfax County residents receiving county collection options are also able to place their trees out for collection in the first two weeks of January. After Jan. 17, the city asks any resident using county disposal services to request a special pickup for natural Christmas tree removals.

Loudoun County residents can drop their Christmas trees off at recycling locations from late December through mid-January, where they are processed into free mulch for the community. The county lists five locations that will offer free recycling for residents this year:

Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Dropoff Center at 21101 Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg is open every day but Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

at 21101 Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg is open every day but Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Game Protective Association at 16 South Berlin Pike in Lovettsville is open daily.

at 16 South Berlin Pike in Lovettsville is open daily. Franklin Park at 17501 Franklin Park Drive in Purcellville is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree recycling.

at 17501 Franklin Park Drive in Purcellville is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree recycling. Claude Moore Park at 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drop-offs.

at 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drop-offs. Meadows Pool Parking Lot at 42920 Center Street in South Riding is open daily and will accept leftover trees.

Prince William County curbside pickups will occur through the first two weeks of January on yard waste collection days. Recycling drop-offs are also accepted by:

The Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas throughout the work week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday drop-offs are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

at 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas throughout the work week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday drop-offs are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Compost Facility at 13000 Hansen Farm Road in Manassas is open to drop-offs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginians receiving service from the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative will also be able to drop off their holiday greenery from now through Jan. 12.

Drop-offs will be welcomed any time of day at the Gainesville Technical Center located at 5399 Wellington Branch Road, near Interstate 66 and U.S. Route 29. Recyclers can leave holiday greenery in the section of the parking lot marked by orange safety cones.

The electric cooperative’s vegetation management manager Rick Carpenter said employees will turn the trees into mulch with the goal of reducing holiday landfill waste.

“Recycling holiday greens is just another way we help area residents and the environment,” Carpenter said.

More information on the recycling plan is available by calling (703) 335-0500, ext. 1600, or emailing VegetationMgmt@novec.com.

DC

If you’re in the District, the Department of Public Works will be ready and willing to take on your holiday trees and greenery in the new year.

“The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will collect holiday trees and greenery from Jan. 2 through Feb. 28 from DPW-serviced households, which includes single-family homes and apartment dwellings with three or fewer units,” the city said on its website.

The department’s employees are collecting trees and greenery from the curb in front of your home beginning Jan. 2. Pickups shouldn’t take longer than a week, except in the case of inclement weather.

“If Holiday trees and greeneries are not picked up 7 days after being placed, curbside, residents can call 311 and make a “Christmas Tree Removal — Seasonal” service request,” the city said.

Residents can also drop off holiday trees and greenery through March 31 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The city said those drop offs can happen at any of the following locations:

Bryant Street Sweep Shop at 201 Bryant Street NW

at 201 Bryant Street NW Guy Mason Recreation Center at 3600 Calvert Street NW

at 3600 Calvert Street NW DPW Salt Storage Facility at 2700 South Capital Street SE

Any greenery received through Feb. 28 will be used for mulch, supporting Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Zero Waste initiative.

Beginning March 1, D.C. residents should put their Christmas trees and holiday greenery with normal trash and recycling. The Department of Public Works employees will collect holiday items with your regular waste, though trees and greenery may be collected “as space permits inside the truck.”

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

