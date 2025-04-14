Prince George’s Co. officer charged with assault after allegedly punching DC bar employee

An officer with Prince George's County police was arrested and charged with assault after police say he punched an employee at a D.C. bar Saturday evening.

An off-duty officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department was arrested and charged with assault last weekend after allegedly punching an employee inside a D.C. bar, according to law enforcement.

Prince George’s County police said Lt. Jeremy Ingraham is suspended and has been charged with second-degree assault after Saturday evening’s incident at a bar in D.C.

A D.C. police report said Ingraham “disliked” when an employee of the bar tried to break up a fight inside the business around 5 p.m.

The report said Ingraham turned and “struck him on the face with a closed fist.”

D.C. police were contacted about the alleged assault; Ingraham was arrested and charged.

Prince George’s County police were then notified of his arrest Saturday.

Ingraham began serving as an officer with Prince George’s County police in 2012 and was assigned to the bureau of investigation, according to a news release from the Maryland department.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.