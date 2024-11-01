1 killed, 3 injured in chain-reaction Capital Beltway crash

A Massachusetts woman died and three others were injured in a five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash Tuesday on Interstate 495 near Alexandria.

Troopers were called to the wreck in the through lanes of westbound I-495 near Telegraph Road at 5:33 p.m. after a Dodge Ram struck the right rear of a Lexus sedan stopped in traffic, state police said in a release.

The impact led the Lexus to run into the back of a Ford F-150 that was also stopped in traffic. The Ram, meanwhile, went airborne after striking the Lexus and hit the F-150, as well as a GMC Savana and a Nissan Rogue, state police said. The Ram eventually came to rest on its side.

A passenger in the Lexus, Lauren Johnson-Lavender, 69, of Massachusetts, died at the scene.

Three others in the crash suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Charges are pending, state police said.