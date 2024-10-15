Live Radio
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near a Prince George’s Co. high school

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 15, 2024, 11:39 AM

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Clinton, Maryland, Tuesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded to the area of Piscataway Road and Surratts Village Drive near Surrattsville High School for a collision involving a pedestrian around 6:05 a.m.

Police said officers found a woman dead in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman remained on scene.

A police spokesperson told WTOP she was not affiliated with Prince George’s County Public Schools.

According to WTOP’s Traffic Center, a portion of Piscataway Road — between Gwyndale Drive and Hardesty Drive — was closed for over five hours as police investigated the collision. All lanes reopened just after 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

A map of where the collision happened is below.

Area of Piscataway Road and Surratts Village Drive in Clinton, Md. (Courtesy Google Maps)

