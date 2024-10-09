Friday Freebies: How to get free cookies, BOGO subs and pizzas this month

WTOP is relaunching "Friday Freebies" by bringing you the Top 5 freebies you need to know about every week. Here's what to look for.

Who doesn’t love free stuff?

WTOP is relaunching “Friday Freebies,” by bringing you the Top 5 freebies you need to know about every week.

We’ll run them down every Friday morning on air at 103.5FM and here on WTOP.com.

Here’s our list for this Friday and beyond:

Buy one of California Pizza Kitchen’s limited time only pizzas (Burnt Ends BBQ or Bacon and Brussels), and you’ll get a free one to take home and bake later. The offer is good through Oct. 31.

Harris Teeter offers free sugar cookies for kids at the bakery counter of every store, all the time.

Admission and parking are free at Gaithersburg’s annual Oktoberfest, scheduled for Oct. 13.

Buy any Subway Footlong, and you’ll get one free through Oct. 13. Just use code FLBOGO online or through the app.

Fourth graders and their parents can get a pass granting them free access to all national parks and federal lands for one year.

Know of a freebie you’d like featured in WTOP’s Friday Freebies roundup? Let us know!

