Emergency repairs on Bay Bridge lead to major delays in Anne Arundel Co.

The eastbound Bay Bridge right lane was closed Thursday afternoon for emergency repairs, causing eastbound traffic to be bumper-to-bumper for 12 miles.

The eastbound right lane of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was closed Thursday evening for emergency repairs, causing eastbound traffic to be bumper-to-bumper for 12 miles until around 9:30 p.m.

The emergency roadwork was picked up late Thursday and travel lanes were reopened.

“It’s going to take a little while for (those delays) to clear out,” said WTOP Traffic Reporter Bob Immler. “But it should clear out pretty quickly as, again, all lanes have now been reopened.”

The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed there was a problem with the bridge deck that prompted the emergency repairs. The lane closure happened in the early afternoon and the MDTA warned it would continue through rush hour.

A crash in the reversible lane on the westbound span of the bridge when two-way traffic was in effect also caused delays. It took an hour to clear the crash, causing delays on Kent Island. Those delays cleared around 6 p.m.

There has been overnight work for over a year bringing in parts of the bridge deck, according to WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine.

