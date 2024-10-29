Biden bound for Port of Baltimore to announce new spending for US ports

The president plans to unveil $147 million for the Port of Baltimore, part of $3 billion in EPA grants for facilities in 27 states and territories.

President Joe Biden will travel to the Port of Baltimore Tuesday to announce new federal spending for the port and more than two dozen other ports across the United States.

The White House said the president will unveil $147 million in EPA grants for the port, part of $3 billion in EPA Clean Ports grants for facilities in 27 states and territories.

The money will be used to buy zero-emissions cargo handling equipment, including trucks that carry shipping containers, also charging infrastructure and improvements to port electrical power.

The goal is to provide cleaner air for port workers and neighboring communities and counter the planet’s changing climate. U.S. ports are important assets in the nation’s supply chains and the Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest on the East Coast.

The money earmarked for the Port of Baltimore also includes nearly $2 million to help the port plan more emissions reductions in the future.

The president last visited Baltimore in April, following the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster, which killed six construction workers and temporarily closed the port to ship traffic.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.