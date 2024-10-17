As Election Day nears, it’s already hard to find Inauguration Day hotels, vacation rentals in DC

Only 19 days until Election Day — and while the presidential outcome is still to be determined, what's clear is it will be difficult for visitors to find someplace to stay in D.C. for Inauguration Day.

There are only 19 days until Election Day — and while the presidential outcome is still to be determined, one thing that’s clear is it will be difficult for visitors to find someplace to stay in D.C. for Inauguration Day.

A quick search of websites for major hotel chains, including Marriott International, Hilton and IHG Hotels & Resorts for a room for the evening of Jan. 19 shows that most accommodations in downtown Washington are already sold out. Hotels in suburban Maryland and Virginia are more likely to have available rooms, but most vacancies are priced considerably higher for Inauguration Day than other dates.

According to Destination DC, occupancies were above 95% in 2009 for former President Barack Obama’s first term, and in 2017, for former President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March. For Obama’s second term, occupancy dropped to 78%.

Demand is high since the last time the public was able to fully participate in inauguration events was in 2017. In 2021, during the pandemic, most events were either canceled or attendance was severely restricted.

It’s not just hotel rooms that will be difficult to find.

Searching for Airbnb and VRBO listings in downtown D.C. for Jan. 19 shows most vacation rentals are already booked, although the host of one suite on the waterfront has an availability at $8,924 a night.

Rooms in private homes in the suburbs are plentiful in the $100 range.

There is an availability at one of Washington’s most historic hotels, The Watergate. Its “Head of State Package” is available for $73,500 per night, which includes round-trip helicopter transportation and daily use of a chauffeur-driven armored limousine.

