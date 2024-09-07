Manassas man arrested for abducting teenage girl, impersonating police officer

Police have arrested Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera of Manassas, Virginia, in the abduction of a teenage girl walking to her school bus stop Thursday morning.

After “an extensive investigation,” detectives identified Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera, 23, as a suspect and arrested him Friday evening, Manassas police Sgt. Jonathan Casteline said in a news release.

Detectives also conducted a search warrant at a home in the 10000 block of Makelys Way in Manassas in connection with the investigation.

The victim, a high school student, was found by a passerby in distress Thursday morning after she got away by jumping out of the Jeep while her abductor was distracted, the girl’s mother said.

“She told me that she did it regardless of whether she broke a bone,” her mom told InsideNoVa. “She took the risk because she was afraid that she would be raped or murdered. She decided to save her life. She is very afraid, but she is safe at home with me.”

InsideNoVa is not releasing the victim’s age, the mother’s name or the school the girl attends to protect her identity.

Ramirez Cabrera faces charges of abduction, robbery, impersonating a police officer and petty larceny, police said. The victim’s mother told InsideNoVa the attacker took her daughter’s things when he grabbed her on Clover Hill Road.

Ramirez Cabrera was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.

“At this time detectives do not believe any other suspects were involved in this incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and would like to talk to anyone with information. Contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000 or the 24/7 Crime Solvers Tip Line at 703-330-0330.