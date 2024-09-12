First ‘shopping cart killer’ trial delayed; judge OKs joint trial in deaths of two Virginia women

The first trial of Anthony Eugene Robinson, who is charged with killing two women in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and suspected in the deaths of two women in Fairfax County and another one in D.C., has been postponed.

Robinson was set to begin a five-day trial on Sept. 23, in connection to the death of 39-year-old Tonita Smith, of Charlottesville. Early next year, he was scheduled to face a similar trial in the death of 54-year-old Beth Redmon, of Harrisonburg.

Louis Nagy, the attorney for Robinson, argued the judge should exclude DNA evidence that prosecutors said links Robinson to the death of Sonya Champ, whose body was found in 2021 in Northeast D.C. Although the test was done in 2022, Nagy said he first learned of it 18 days before trial, while statute requires he receive discovery 21 days before trial.

Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst filed a motion to continue the trial in Smith’s death to January, and to prosecute it jointly with the previously scheduled trial in Redmon’s death.

Last week, Garst had objected, and prevailed, when Nagy had made a similar request to postpone and join the cases, saying a delay would be unfair to the victims’ families.

Thursday, Judge Bruce Albertson ruled the deaths of both women would be tried in a single case, scheduled for Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, 2025.

Robinson has not been charged in Champ’s death in D.C. Her body was found in a shopping cart near Union Station in Sept. 2021.

He also remains uncharged in the deaths of two other victims — Stephanie Harrison, 48, of Redding, California, and Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Southeast D.C. Their remains were found in a plastic container near a shopping cart in a wooded area near the Moon Inn motel, in the Huntington area of Fairfax County, leading police to dub him the “shopping cart killer.”

