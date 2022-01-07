CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
DC police investigate possible 5th victim of suspected ‘shopping cart killer’

Neal Augenstein

January 7, 2022, 4:31 PM

D.C. police are investigating the possibility that a woman found in a shopping cart covered by a blanket in the District may be the fifth victim of serial killer suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson.

And, DNA links Stephanie Harrison, a California woman who was last heard from Aug. 19, to remains discovered near the Moon Inn, along Route 1, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, according to family sources briefed on the findings. Fairfax County Police have scheduled a Friday night news conference, at 8 p.m., to announce the identities of two women, whose remains were found in a plastic container, near a shopping cart.

In D.C. police’s investigation, Beverly Fields, spokeswoman with the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), said an autopsy performed Sept. 7 classified the cause of the woman’s death as “undetermined” — meaning forensic investigation from the autopsy and information from police didn’t lead the medical examiner to conclude the death was natural, accidental, suicide or homicide.

“Nothing in the OCME investigation allowed us to close the case,” said a spokesperson with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, who asked to not be identified. “The case remains under investigation.”

Anthony Guglielmi, lead spokesman with the Fairfax County Police Department, said the agency only recently became aware of the woman’s death.

“This case came to light this week through a tip, and we immediately contacted MPD with the information that may identify Robinson as a person of interest,” said Guglielmi. “He may have been one of the last to see the new D.C. victim alive.”

Two sources involved in the investigation said digital information gathered by Harrisonburg and Fairfax County Police placed Robinson in the general vicinity of where the woman’s body was found.

Police have not disclosed the woman’s name, where her body was found or the date of the discovery.

Robinson is suspected of killing at least four people whose remains were found in Alexandria and Harrisonburg, Virginia, although police have been on the search for possible additional victims.

Robinson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and disposing of the bodies of two female victims. Both victims were found in a vacant Harrisonburg lot in late November.

Those victims were identified as 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville.

Fairfax County police believe one of the other victims is 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, of Southeast D.C., after her family members recognized her tattoos.

Detectives flew to California last month to investigate whether the fourth victim could be Harrison. 19.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis has said that the man dubbed the “shopping cart killer” meets victims from online dating sites at motels before killing them and transporting their remains in shopping carts to “their final resting place.”

Guglielmi said investigators haven’t determined any possible relationship between Robinson and the woman whose body was found in the District.

WTOP’s Anna Gawel contributed to this report.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997.

