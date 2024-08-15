1-year-old Virginia girl killed in Prince George’s Co. crash after Amber Alert, police chase

A 1-year-old Virginia Beach girl is dead after police say her father kidnapped her and her two young siblings, sparking an Amber Alert and a police chase that ended in a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said 16-month-old Za’riyah Plummer was killed after she and her two brothers, 5 and 7, were taken by their father — 36-year-old Dana Plummer — from a residence on Jay Are Court Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.

Za’riyah Plummer was flown to Children’s National Hospital in D.C., where she died. First responders drover her brothers to Children’s National Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Dana Plummer is believed to have stabbed a woman and girl inside the residence, police in Virginia Beach said, sending both victims to a hospital. They are currently listed in stable condition.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving this morning,” said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate in a statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and on behalf of the VBPD, I extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this loss.”

Motorist spots vehicle involved in kidnapping

The abduction sparked an Amber Alert about 2 a.m., and authorities said the three young children were believed to be in extreme danger.

About 8:45 a.m. Thursday, a citizen tip led to Virginia State Police troopers spotting Plummer’s 2024 Honda Passport SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.

“Virginia State Troopers were immediately dispatched to the area and confirmed that the vehicle was the black 2024 Honda Passport SUV with Virginia license plate 37550R wanted by Virginia Beach Police in connection with the abduction of three children,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Thursday.

The driver refused to stop for troopers, leading to a police chase that continued north on the Capital Beltway into Prince George’s County in Maryland before the SUV crashed near Branch Avenue, police said.

A deadly chase through Maryland

Maryland State Police said they received a call just before 9 a.m. from Virginia State Police, who had been authorized to continue their pursuit of Dana Plummer across state lines due to him sought for felony abduction of the children.

Dana Plummer’s black SUV crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and continued northbound on Interstate 495.

When attempting to take the exit to Route 5-Branch Avenue, Dana Plummer crashed into other vehicles before flipping with all three children inside.

“Three vehicles, including the black Honda SUV, were found to be involved in the crash,” Maryland State Police said in a statement Thursday. Dana Plummer was taken for treatment for injuries that from the crash.

Maryland State Police is leading the crash investigation, while Virginia State police is leading the investigation into the police pursuit, officials announced Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department will be the lead in the investigation on the abduction and what happened that led to it.

