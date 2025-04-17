Dreaming of life on a private island? Check out this Chesapeake Bay property listed at $2.7M

A private island in the Chesapeake Bay is listed for sale at 2.7 million, offering up a dock, sandy beach and a luxury home.

Dobbins Island is located near Annapolis and the Bay Bridge in Maryland. Whoever moves there will need to access the property by boat. The property was listed by real estate agent Brad Kappel late last month for $2.7 million — which includes the private island, as well as the house with a beach and dock. If the buyer wants the 2.5-acre waterfront parcel wrapped into the deal, the total would run at $3.4 million. Whoever moves onto the 7-acre island will have to access it by boat. There's a private dock on the mainland with a spot to park, according to a press release. The house itself has 10-foot ceilings throughout and is covered in large windows, which give multiple angles of waterfront views. The house has three bedrooms, three full baths and is 4,000 square feet. Other bonuses include an elevator, balconies, decks and a rooftop terrace, according a press release. Since the house is off the grid, it has a generator and battery bank.

Escaping city life on your own private island might sound like a fantasy, but it could become a homebuyer’s reality with a new listing in the Chesapeake Bay.

A property listed by real estate agent Brad Kappel late last month is going for $2.7 million — and includes a private island, as well as the house with a beach and dock, according to a press release from Kappel’s team at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dobbins Island is located near Annapolis and the Bay Bridge in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

If the buyer wants the 2.5-acre waterfront parcel wrapped into the deal, the total would run at $3.4 million.

Whoever moves onto the 7-acre island will have to access it by boat. There’s a private dock on the mainland with a spot to park, according to a press release.

The house itself has 10-foot ceilings throughout and is covered in large windows, which give multiple angles of waterfront views.

It has three bedrooms, three full baths and is 4,000 square feet. Other bonuses include an elevator, balconies, decks and a rooftop terrace, according to the release.

Since the house is off the grid, it has its own generator and battery bank.

There are wooded trails around the property, and the listing agent said homeowners may come across the resident bald eagle.

More information about the property is available on the real estate group’s website.

