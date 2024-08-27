Smash-and-grab crooks target Glen Echo shopping center

An overnight string of smash and grab burglaries, has business owners in Glen Echo, Maryland, repairing damages, while continuing to serve their customers.

An overnight string of smash and grab burglaries, has business owners in Glen Echo, Maryland, repairing damages(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) An overnight string of smash and grab burglaries, has business owners in Glen Echo, Maryland, repairing damages(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) An overnight string of smash-and-grab burglaries has business owners in Glen Echo, Maryland, repairing damages while continuing to serve their customers.

Four businesses in the Glen Echo Shopping Center, along MacArthur Boulevard, were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

A shattered glass door in front of a sushi restaurant served as visible evidence of what happened. A manager pointed to where a cash register, with money inside, was ripped from the counter.

A few doors down, a contractor was installing plywood over a large window at an Exxon gas station. The manager said nothing was stolen.

Bent security bars at a nearby pharmacy showed the unknown suspects were unable to enter or steal anything.

Less than an hour later, four miles away, police responded to a Brooks Brothers store on Wisconsin Avenue for the report of a commercial alarm. An unknown suspect forced his way in, stole property, then left.

Montgomery County police are investigating.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.