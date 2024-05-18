DC man sentenced to 13 years for shooting teen in face, back

A 47-year-old D.C. man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for shooting a 17-year-old boy in the face and back in 2022.

A 47-year-old D.C. man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for shooting a 17-year-old boy in the face and back in 2022, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Delmar Whitley, also known as Damar Whitley, was charged with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. The United States Attorney’s Office for D.C. said he entered a guilty plea on March 15, 2024.

Whitley, according to prosecutors, returned home to his apartment building on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. on the morning of Aug. 31, 2022 and spoke to the teenage victim, who was visiting classmates before school, in the common area of the building.

Prosecutors said Whitley then went into his apartment and returned with a firearm, shooting the teenager in the face. Whitley then chased the victim outside the building, where he shot him again in the back.

Video footage of Whitley also showed that he pointed the gun at another teen who had been with the victim, the news release said.

Whitley fled the scene near the Benning Terrace Recreation Center immediately after the shooting. He was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022 and detained since, according to prosecutors.

