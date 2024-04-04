Live Radio
Home » Local News » What to do if…

What to do if you find debris from the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 4, 2024, 8:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One of the ongoing concerns after last Tuesday’s Baltimore Key Bridge collapse is what’s floating in the water, including debris from the bridge and the cargo ship that struck it.

Within a day of the collapse, large chunks of wood and metal debris from the Key Bridge piers floated down the Patapsco River to the Riviera Beach community, on the Southwest shore of the river in Anne Arundel County.

“It was unbelievable that it made it here that fast,” Riviera Beach resident Jeffrey Brewis told Baltimore-based WJZ-TV.

Neighbor Cathy Telfer wasn’t sure if the debris had chemicals or contaminants on it: “So, we’re just leaving it there, and letting the authorities take care of it,” she said.

Authorities say if you see debris floating or washed ashore in local waterways, and suspect it’s related to the bridge collapse, don’t touch it, and call the Debris Reporting Hotline, at 410-205-6625. The hotline is incorporated into the Key Bridge Response 2024 website, as part of the Joint Unified Command, which includes local, state and federal agencies.

Experts say the debris from the collapse and cleanup may continue to be washed up, which could affect local communities along local waterways.

“It’s going to be an issue with swimming, we do have a beach over here,” said Brewis. “It’s gonna be an issue with boating.”

In a post on X, the Baltimore County Fire Department urged people to call the Debris Reporting Hotline. “For safety reasons, please avoid touching materials you suspect might be part of the wreckage.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997. He says he looks forward to coming to work every day, even though that means waking up at 3:30 a.m.

naugenstein@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up