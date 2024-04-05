What time does the solar eclipse start in the DC area? Here’s a guide to answer all your questions

While D.C. isn’t in the eclipse’s path of totality, you still may get a glimpse of the solar wonder. Here are a few pointers if you are still cementing you eclipse viewing plans.

Space lovers across North American have been excitedly tracking and making plans for the total solar eclipse that will take place April 8.

The “path of totality” for Monday’s total solar eclipse stretches from Mexico’s Pacific coast, crosses into Texas and 14 other U.S. states, and exits over Canada.

It will last almost twice as long, with an even wider audience, than the total solar eclipse that stretched coast-to-coast in the U.S. in 2017.

While D.C. isn’t in the eclipse’s path of totality, you still may get a glimpse of the solar wonder.

Watch NASA’s livestream below.

WTOP’s Greg Redfern and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

