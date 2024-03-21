Want to stay local this spring break? Here are some vacation spots in the DC area

Want to avoid the crowds this spring break? WTOP talked to a travel expert on how staying in the D.C. region can help you avoid the masses and keep you in budget.

WTOP talked to a travel expert on how staying in the D.C. region can help you avoid the masses and limit your spending.

“What a lot of spring breakers are doing this year, they’re avoiding the usual suspect destinations of Florida, and even Myrtle Beach for that matter,” said Peter Greenberg, travel editor for CBS News.

Greenberg said staying within a gas tank of the D.C. area could lead to less headaches this spring break travel season.

“They’re getting better deals, fewer crowds and probably a better experience,” he said. “Local travel, it becomes beneficial because with everybody else going out of town, if you go within 150 to 200 miles radius of D.C., you’re going to find better deals because those people have also left town.”

Where can you go in the D.C. area?

Within two to three hours is Ocean City for a beach day or Saint Michaels for a day of sailing on the Bay in Maryland.

There’s Cape Henlopen in Delaware for camping on the beach. And with locations in Maryland and Virginia, Assateague Island also offers camping and a look at the wild horses that live there.

Away from the beach, spring breakers could head to Front Royal, Virginia, with access to Shenandoah Valley.

There’s also Deep Creek Lake in Maryland with rope courses and other adventure activities at Wisp Resort.

“You may not be on the beach, but then again, you’re not fighting for a beach chair,” Greenberg said.

