Recognizing women’s history and closing roads in DC: Saturday’s FITDC Herstory 5K

The annual FITDC Herstory 5K, a free run/walk that marks Women’s History Month, will be held for the 6th time on Saturday, March 9.

The event, which begins and ends at Freedom Plaza in D.C., is dog and stroller friendly, according to the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

The D.C. agency said the 5K was “inspired by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the history-making women of our nation’s capital.”

Headlined by Bowser, the race route will showcase scenic views along Pennsylvania Ave and Freedom Plaza, which will be “adorned with quotes for HERstory making women, pop-up exhibits about women’s history, and a post-race finish festival with music, giveaways, and vendors from local women-owned businesses,” according to the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

A word from DPR Director Thennie Freeman(@thefreedc) in celebration of all the amazing women in the world and especially in DC for #WomensHistoryMonth to join us for the 6th Annual FITDC #HERstory5k on Saturday at Freedom Plaza #BeDOWNTOWN – https://t.co/HJ6NqZoYwC #WomenwhoLead pic.twitter.com/66rtzdPiI8 — DC Parks &Rec #WhereFunHappens Safely (@DCDPR) March 6, 2024

Day-of registration at Freedom Plaza begins at 9 a.m., with the 5K starting at 10 a.m. A ‘kids dash’, begins at 9:30 a.m.

The route begins on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 12th and 13th Streets before moving east on Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street NW. Participants then head south on 3rd Street to Independence Avenue SW, before turning west on Independence Avenue to 7th Street SW. There, a U-turn will be made just before 7th Street, with runners heading east on Independence Avenue to 4th Street SW.

Moving south on 4th Street to D Street SW, participants will head east on D Street to 3rd Street SW, before moving north on 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue NW. Moving west on Constitution Avenue, participants will continue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW finish line between 12th and 13th Streets.

D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic through 12:30 p.m.:

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW and

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

A map of the race route and more information about the event can be found at the FITDC Herstory 5K website.

